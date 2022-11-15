Xavier 78, Fairfield 65

Cook 8-11 3-3 19, Jeanne-Rose 1-3 5-6 7, Willis 0-2 0-0 0, Fields 5-10 1-2 14, Long 3-13 1-1 8, Crisler 3-11 0-0 8, Johns 1-7 0-0 3, Leach 0-3 4-4 4, Maidoh 1-1 0-1 2, Mullally 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 14-17 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason