Wyoming 40, Tulsa 37, 2OT

Tulsa 3 17 7 7 0 3 \u2014 37 Wyoming 10 7 7 10 3 3 \u2014 40 First Quarter WYO_E.Gibbs 0 fumble return (Hoyland kick), 14:23. TLSA_FG Long 32, 9:02. WYO_FG Hoyland 25, :54. Second Quarter TLSA_S.Anderson 1 run (Long kick), 8:27. TLSA_FG Long 27, 2:48. WYO_Pelissier 48 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), :57. TLSA_Mal.Jones 5 pass from Brin (Long kick), :08. Third Quarter WYO_Marquez 18 punt return (Hoyland kick), 12:12. TLSA_Santana 41 pass from Brin (Long kick), 8:12. Fourth Quarter TLSA_Stokes 19 pass from Brin (Long kick), 14:54. WYO_FG Hoyland 55, 10:53. WYO_Cobbs 51 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), 6:19. First Overtime TLSA_FG Long 25, :00. WYO_FG Hoyland 25, :00. Second Overtime WYO_FG Hoyland 30, :00. ___ TLSA WYO First downs 25 17 Total Net Yards 521 399 Rushes-yards 33-61 37-143 Passing 460 256 Punt Returns 1-14 1-18 Kickoff Returns 1-21 1-30 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 30-52-0 20-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-35 0-0 Punts 4-38.25 5-47.8 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1 Penalties-Yards 7-65 6-56 Time of Possession 30:45 29:15 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Tulsa, S.Anderson 10-40, Ford 7-26, Gary 3-6, B.Jackson 2-4, (Team) 2-(minus 3), Brin 9-(minus 12). Wyoming, Peasley 10-45, Swen 11-40, McNeely 6-26, Pelissier 2-19, James 2-9, Braasch 4-8, (Team) 2-(minus 4). PASSING_Tulsa, Brin 30-52-0-460. Wyoming, Peasley 20-30-0-256. RECEIVING_Tulsa, Stokes 11-169, Santana 7-102, M.Jones 6-103, Epps 4-79, Tryon 1-7, Ford 1-0. Wyoming, Cobbs 5-77, Christensen 4-45, Pelissier 3-67, James 2-34, Wieland 2-20, Braasch 2-10, Swen 1-2, Welch 1-1. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tulsa, Long 49, Long 43. Wyoming, Hoyland 44.