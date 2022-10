WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jaden Shirden rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, Owen Wright gained 114 yards on six carries with two scores, and Monmouth beat Albany 38-31 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.

Wright became the third player in program history to run for a 99-yard touchdown. He added his 13th touchdown of the season on a direct snap midway though the fourth quarter for a 38-24 lead.