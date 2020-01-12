Wright leads Georgia Tech's inside force in win over BC

BOSTON (AP) — Moses Wright scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech to a 71-52 victory over Boston College on Saturday night.

James Banks III and Jordan Usher each added 13 points for Georgia Tech (8-8, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which had lost three of its last five games.

CJ Felder led the Eagles (9-7, 3-2) with 13 points. BC shot just 30% (17 of 57). Steffon Mitchell scored 10 with 11 boards.

Georgia Tech owned a 42-18 advantage with points in the paint.

The Yellow Jackets led 31-23 at halftime and used a 6-0 spurt early in the second half to push their lead to 40-27, capped by Bubba Parham’s 3-pointer from the top of the key. They pushed it to 16 points on Usher’s three-point play with 12:24 to play.

Georgia Tech continually frustrated the Eagles, switching from man-to-man to a 1-3-1 zone defense that had BC looking flustered.

The Yellow Jackets opened a 56-38 edge on Jose Alvarado’s 3 from the top with just over 8 minutes to play.

BC never threatened in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets came into the game last in the conference and 334th nationally in 3-point shooting, hitting only 5.1 per game, but with their tough defense and inside play of Banks they are a different kind of tough matchup with 3-pointers flying around college basketball.

Boston College: Missing point guard Derryck Thornton for the second straight game, the Eagles showed an inability to get penetration for easier looks. Coming off an upset win over Virginia in its last game, BC had a chance to build momentum going into a three-game road trip.

NEW LOOK

Banks changed his sneakers, changing into a fluorescent green pair and started to play much better. He had Georgia Tech’s final three baskets of the first half when the Yellow Jackets outscored BC 12-6 over the final 4 minutes.

ROUGH HALF

The Eagles went 6 ½ minutes without a basket in the first half and ended up shooting just 30% (8 of 27) overall and 2 of 10 on 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

Boston College: At Syracuse on Wednesday.

__

