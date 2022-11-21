Skip to main content
Sports

Wright St. 77, Abilene Christian 61

Braun 2-5 0-0 4, Calvin 10-16 5-6 27, Davis 8-12 3-4 19, Finke 0-2 1-2 1, Norris 3-3 0-0 8, Noel 4-5 0-3 8, Huibregste 2-3 2-2 7, Welage 1-2 0-0 2, Sisley 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 30-50 12-19 77.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (2-2)

Simmons 3-10 0-0 6, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron 1-3 2-2 5, Daniels 2-7 0-0 5, Jackson 2-7 0-0 5, Steele 4-7 1-2 11, Dibba 7-10 0-0 14, Pleasant 2-5 1-5 5, Madden 3-6 0-1 8, Gai 0-0 0-0 0, Seat 1-1 0-0 2, Bettiol 0-0 0-0 0, Muoneke 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 4-10 61.

Halftime_Wright St. 42-31. 3-Point Goals_Wright St. 5-11 (Calvin 2-2, Norris 2-2, Huibregste 1-2, Davis 0-1, Noel 0-1, Welage 0-1, Finke 0-2), Abilene Christian 7-22 (Madden 2-2, Steele 2-5, Cameron 1-3, Daniels 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Dibba 0-1, Muoneke 0-1, Simmons 0-3). Fouled Out_Cameron. Rebounds_Wright St. 24 (Noel 6), Abilene Christian 26 (Cameron 7). Assists_Wright St. 18 (Finke 7), Abilene Christian 15 (Simmons, Daniels 4). Total Fouls_Wright St. 14, Abilene Christian 23.

More for you
Written By