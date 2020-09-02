Wout van Aert wins 5th stage of Tour de France in a sprint

PRIVAS, France (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday in a sprint finish, while Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader's yellow jersey.

A day after producing a tremendous effort in the Alps in support of his Jumbo Visma team leader Primoz Roglic, Van Aert posted a second career stage win at the Tour.

Alaphilippe and all the main contenders, including Roglic and defending champion Egan Bernal, enjoyed a quiet day safely in the peloton.

The Tour, which was postponed from its usual July slot due to the coronavirus, ends in Paris on Sept. 20

