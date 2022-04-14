Woodruff returns to form as Brewers defeat Cardinals 5-1 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer April 14, 2022
1 of14 Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez reacts after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez reacts after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong reacts after hitting a lead-off triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen reacts after hitting an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez reacts after hitting an RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen hits an RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is called for catchers interference as St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings and Omar Narváez homered and doubled as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.
Woodruff struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk to bounce back from an uncharacteristically poor performance in his first start, a 9-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs.
Written By
STEVE MEGARGEE