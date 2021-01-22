Women's bubble hockey: NWHL season will be a 2-week sprint STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 1:47 p.m.
Tyler Tumminia has lost plenty of sleep trying to get the National Women's Hockey League back on the ice.
The interim commissioner has one night left to toss and turn before it becomes a reality. The NWHL goes full bubble hockey Saturday when its two-week sprint of a season begins in a quarantined environment in Lake Placid, New York.