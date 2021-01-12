Wolfe rediscovers his love for football with winning Ravens DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 4:01 p.m.
1 of3 Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. Wolfe, an energetic and talented defensive end, lost his passion for the game during a miserable four-year stretch in Denver that featured three head coaches, 37 defeats and not a single trip to the postseason. So he took a one-year deal with Baltimore, and now Wolfe and the Ravens are right where they want to be in the middle of January: still alive in the playoffs and very much in the running for a trip to the Super Bowl. Terrance Williams/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball past Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) for a 7-yard loss in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
Derek Wolfe signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens last March because he missed the joy of competing in the NFL playoffs.
Wolfe, an energetic and talented defensive end, lost his passion for the game during a miserable four-year stretch in Denver that featured three head coaches, 37 defeats and not a single trip to the postseason.