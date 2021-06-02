Wisdom, Contreras HR as surging Cubs top Padres; Tatis hurt ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 12:46 a.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras launched a high fastball deep into the center-field bleachers. And just like that, the Chicago Cubs were back on their way to yet another win.
Contreras hit a go-ahead homer, Patrick Wisdom went deep for the third time in two games and the surging Cubs beat San Diego 4-3 on Tuesday night after Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. left with an injury.
Written By
ANDREW SELIGMAN