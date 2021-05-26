Wisconsin bills banning transgender athletes opposed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican-backed bills that would prohibit transgender athletes in Wisconsin from participating in girls' and women's sports teams met with broad opposition Wednesday during their first public hearings before legislative committees.
More than 30 groups opposed the measures, including the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, which regulates high school sports, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the statewide teachers union, the ACLU, the State Bar of Wisconsin’s civil rights and liberties section, the LGBTQ advocacy group Fair Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault.