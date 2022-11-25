Wisconsin 64, Southern Cal 59

Crowl 3-10 1-3 8, Wahl 6-12 2-3 14, Davis 3-5 1-1 8, Hepburn 7-13 0-1 17, Klesmit 0-2 0-0 0, Essegian 4-8 0-0 12, Gilmore 1-3 0-0 2, Lindsey 1-3 0-0 3, Ilver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 4-8 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason