Winnipeg rallies from 2-goal deficit, beats Edmonton 6-4 Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 11:14 p.m.
1 of9 Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck steers a shot by the Edmonton Oilers to the corner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Winnipeg Jets' Mason Appleton (22) collides with Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Edmonton Oilers' goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) loses his stick as the shot is deflected by Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) becomes entangled with Edmonton Oilers' Kyle Turris after a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) clears the puck as Dylan DeMelo (2) defends against Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Winnipeg Jets' Dylan DeMelo (2) clears the puck in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) after a shot by Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP) FRED GREENSLADE/AP Show More Show Less
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and three assists and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Tuesday night.
Andrew Copp added two goals, including one into an empty net, and had two assists. Adam Lowry scored and set up two others for Winnipeg (5-2-0). Paul Stastny, with a goal and an assist, and Mathieu Perreault completed the scoring for the Jets, who got 22 saves from Connor Hellebuyck.