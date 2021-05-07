Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MAY 7, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 55 Mark Scheifele 52 19 37 56 -10 12 4 0 4 113 .168 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 47 21 25 46 15 15 6 0 5 148 .142 F 81 Kyle Connor 52 22 22 44 -10 12 10 0 3 153 .144 F 9 Andrew Copp 52 15 24 39 3 20 6 0 1 104 .144 F 26 Blake Wheeler 46 13 26 39 -22 44 4 0 2 105 .124 D 4 Neal Pionk 52 3 28 31 4 20 1 0 0 96 .031 F 25 Paul Stastny 52 13 16 29 -2 30 2 0 4 96 .135 F 17 Adam Lowry 48 10 13 23 6 13 0 1 3 74 .135 F 22 Mason Appleton 52 9 13 22 9 12 0 0 1 80 .113 D 44 Josh Morrissey 52 4 17 21 -4 25 1 0 0 108 .037 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 37 8 12 20 -3 34 1 0 2 61 .131 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 52 9 8 17 7 16 2 0 0 52 .173 D 24 Derek Forbort 52 2 8 10 3 35 0 0 0 64 .031 F 23 Trevor Lewis 52 5 4 9 7 0 0 2 1 62 .081 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 48 0 7 7 7 20 0 0 0 37 .000 F 11 Nate Thompson 40 2 3 5 4 4 0 0 1 17 .118 D 64 Logan Stanley 34 1 3 4 10 26 0 0 0 56 .018 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 25 0 1 1 -5 20 0 0 0 26 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 23 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 15 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 38 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 50 .000 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 12 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 40 Jordie Benn 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 3 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 6 0 0 0 -3 8 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 52 158 271 429 14 388 37 3 28 1532 .103 OPPONENT TOTALS 52 143 253 396 -27 422 28 3 22 1599 .089 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 42 2423 2.65 22 16 3 3 107 1253 0.915 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 13 686 2.36 6 5 0 1 27 337 0.92 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 52 3141 2.58 28 21 3 4 134 1590 .911 158 271 388 OPPONENT TOTALS 52 3141 2.87 24 22 6 2 149 1523 .897 143 253 422 More for youSportsCIAC plans to hold outdoor track state championships,...By Dan NowakSports'Exceeding expectations': Boys volleyball picks up where...By Scott Ericson