Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 28, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 55 Mark Scheifele 35 13 27 40 -6 12 3 0 2 70 .186 F 81 Kyle Connor 35 17 16 33 0 6 8 0 2 111 .153 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 35 15 18 33 12 7 4 0 4 113 .133 F 26 Blake Wheeler 35 10 20 30 -13 34 3 0 2 81 .123 F 9 Andrew Copp 35 10 16 26 3 10 5 0 1 73 .137 D 4 Neal Pionk 35 3 21 24 1 14 1 0 0 59 .051 F 25 Paul Stastny 35 11 11 22 2 12 2 0 3 58 .190 F 22 Mason Appleton 35 9 9 18 6 6 0 0 1 50 .180 F 17 Adam Lowry 35 7 11 18 0 11 0 0 2 58 .121 D 44 Josh Morrissey 35 1 15 16 -1 8 0 0 0 72 .014 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 20 5 8 13 1 10 0 0 2 39 .128 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 35 7 6 13 8 6 1 0 0 39 .179 D 24 Derek Forbort 35 1 6 7 1 35 0 0 0 43 .023 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 31 0 4 4 3 10 0 0 0 23 .000 F 23 Trevor Lewis 35 1 3 4 4 0 0 1 0 36 .028 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 F 11 Nate Thompson 23 1 2 3 3 2 0 0 1 7 .143 D 64 Logan Stanley 23 1 1 2 9 13 0 0 0 36 .028 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 25 0 1 1 -5 20 0 0 0 26 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 21 0 1 1 3 2 0 0 0 24 .000 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 12 0 0 0 -3 4 0 0 0 7 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 6 0 0 0 -3 8 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 35 114 198 312 28 240 27 1 21 1035 .110 OPPONENT TOTALS 35 97 175 272 -33 276 18 1 13 1102 .088 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 27 1597 2.63 16 9 2 1 70 840 0.917 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 9 501 2.63 5 3 0 1 22 257 0.914 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 35 2116 2.63 21 12 2 2 92 1097 .912 114 198 240 OPPONENT TOTALS 35 2116 3.06 14 15 6 1 107 1028 .890 97 175 276