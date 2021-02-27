Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 27, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 55 Mark Scheifele 19 11 17 28 2 6 2 0 2 43 .256 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 19 10 10 20 12 7 2 0 3 67 .149 F 26 Blake Wheeler 19 6 14 20 -7 22 2 0 1 42 .143 F 81 Kyle Connor 19 10 8 18 -1 6 5 0 1 57 .175 D 4 Neal Pionk 19 3 13 16 4 6 1 0 0 32 .094 F 9 Andrew Copp 19 4 10 14 5 4 1 0 0 50 .080 F 22 Mason Appleton 19 5 6 11 7 4 0 0 0 32 .156 F 17 Adam Lowry 19 4 7 11 2 9 0 0 1 33 .121 F 25 Paul Stastny 19 3 7 10 7 8 1 0 1 26 .115 D 44 Josh Morrissey 19 0 9 9 -1 4 0 0 0 35 .000 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 19 3 5 8 7 2 0 0 0 19 .158 D 24 Derek Forbort 19 1 5 6 7 33 0 0 0 27 .037 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 4 3 2 5 2 2 0 0 1 3 1.000 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 15 0 3 3 4 6 0 0 0 14 .000 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 F 23 Trevor Lewis 19 1 2 3 2 0 0 1 0 17 .059 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 19 0 1 1 0 18 0 0 0 22 .000 F 11 Nate Thompson 7 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 .500 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 12 0 0 0 -3 4 0 0 0 7 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 4 0 0 0 -1 6 0 0 0 2 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 13 0 0 0 7 6 0 0 0 21 .000 TEAM TOTALS 19 67 121 188 59 159 14 1 12 570 .118 OPPONENT TOTALS 19 51 98 149 -63 185 11 0 6 600 .085 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 15 901 2.66 9 5 1 0 40 459 0.913 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 4 241 2.24 3 1 0 1 9 139 0.935 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 19 1149 2.58 12 6 1 1 49 598 .915 67 121 159 OPPONENT TOTALS 19 1149 3.26 7 9 3 0 62 565 .882 51 98 185 More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn at Butler: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy Doug BonjourSports'The future is female': Renee Montgomery part of group to...By Mike Anthony