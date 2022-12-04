Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 2

Anaheim 1 1 0 \u2014 2 Winnipeg 0 2 3 \u2014 5 First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 4 (Vatrano, Shattenkirk), 15:16. Second Period_2, Anaheim, Leason 2, 5:09. 3, Winnipeg, Maenalanen 4 (Schmidt, Lowry), 10:31. 4, Winnipeg, Samberg 1 (Dubois, Connor), 13:28. Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Barron 2 (Lowry, Maenalanen), 14:23. 6, Winnipeg, Scheifele 13 (Wheeler, Perfetti), 15:12. 7, Winnipeg, Schmidt 3 (Connor, Morrissey), 19:15 (pp). Shots on Goal_Anaheim 18-5-7_30. Winnipeg 7-15-18_40. Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 4. Goalies_Anaheim, Stolarz 2-5-0 (40 shots-35 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 12-5-1 (30-28). A_13,444 (15,321). T_2:31. Referees_Francis Charron, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Jesse Marquis.