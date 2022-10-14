Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

N.Y. Rangers 0 0 1 \u2014 1 Winnipeg 1 0 3 \u2014 4 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 1 (Ehlers, Morrissey), 10:29. Second Period_None. Third Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Hunt 1 (Trocheck, Panarin), 3:55. 3, Winnipeg, Gagner 1 (Maenalanen, Gustafsson), 15:35. 4, Winnipeg, Scheifele 2 (Dubois, Ehlers), 18:23 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Connor 1 (Wheeler), 19:40 (en). Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 10-21-10_41. Winnipeg 13-7-14_34. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 3. Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Halak 0-1-0 (33 shots-30 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 1-0-0 (41-40). A_14,553 (15,321). T_2:27. Referees_Steve Kozari, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.