Winnipeg 4, Carolina 3

Carolina 0 0 3 0 \u2014 3 Winnipeg 1 1 1 1 \u2014 4 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 8 (Wheeler, Perfetti), 18:34. Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Eyssimont 1 (Gustafsson, Harkins), 6:44. Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Morrissey 2 (Dubois, Wheeler), 3:56. 4, Carolina, Slavin 1 (Svechnikov, Aho), 15:12. 5, Carolina, Svechnikov 13 (Aho, Burns), 16:52. 6, Carolina, Necas 9 (Jarvis, Aho), 19:21. Overtime_7, Winnipeg, Morrissey 3 (Dubois), 2:10. Shots on Goal_Carolina 7-11-10-1_29. Winnipeg 8-8-4-3_23. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of 3. Goalies_Carolina, Kochetkov 2-0-2 (23 shots-19 saves). Winnipeg, Rittich 3-1-0 (29-26). A_0 (15,321). T_2:20. Referees_Conor O'Donnell, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Andrew Smith.