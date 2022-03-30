Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 2

Winnipeg 0 2 0 1 \u2014 3 Buffalo 1 1 0 0 \u2014 2 Winnipeg won shootout 3-2 First Period_1, Buffalo, Girgensons 9 (Butcher, Okposo), 14:39. Penalties_Dubois, WPG (Slashing), 19:19; Jokiharju, BUF (Slashing), 19:19. Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Dubois, Stastny), 4:13. 3, Buffalo, Girgensons 10 (Okposo, Jokiharju), 8:24. 4, Winnipeg, Appleton 7 (Ehlers, Heinola), 19:39. Penalties_Jokiharju, BUF (Slashing), 11:53. Third Period_None. Penalties_Harkins, WPG (Delay of Game), 3:12. Overtime_None. Penalties_Dubois, WPG (Slashing), 0:35. Shootout_Winnipeg 3 (Dubois G, Scheifele G, Wheeler G), Buffalo 2 (Thompson NG, Olofsson G, Tuch G). Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 5-11-10-1_27. Buffalo 13-9-9-6_37. Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 2. Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 25-23-9 (37 shots-35 saves). Buffalo, Anderson 12-9-2 (27-25). A_8,055 (19,070). T_2:31. Referees_Wes McCauley, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Libor Suchanek.