Wind blows Canada's way in SailGP Chicago while US struggles
BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer
Phil Robertson’s Team Canada bounced back from a capsize earlier in the week to win two of three fleet races Saturday and take the lead in the United States Sail Grand Prix Chicago on Lake Michigan.
While the first-year Canadian team surprised the nine-boat fleet, Jimmy Spithill’s Team USA had a bad day in front of the home county fans by going 8-9-7 to tumble to last overall.