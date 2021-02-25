Wilson scores winner on power play, Capitals beat Penguins STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 10:32 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 7:20 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night for their second victory in six games this season between the rivals.
Nicklas Backstrom scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season, and T.J. Oshie had one for the highlight reel in the third period when he dived one-handed to poke the puck past Tristan Jarry.