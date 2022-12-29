Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson ducked and smiled as celebrating New Orleans Pelicans teammates poured bottles of water over him. Moments later, Trey Muprhy III pretended to place a crown on Williamson's head — a fitting gesture after a memorable game which, by the end, had coronation-type energy about it.
Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans' final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.