Williams scores 22 as Wake Forest tops William & Mary 77-59 Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 10, 2021 10:44 p.m.
1 of6 Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson drives past William & Mary's Brandon Carroll for a layup in the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Walt Unks/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 William & Mary's Connor Kochera, left, is called for a block as Wake Forest's Alondes Williams drives to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Walt Unks/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 William & Mary's Tyler Rice, left, and Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Walt Unks/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Wake Forest's Carter Whitt (11) sinks a basket under pressure from William & Mary's Tyler Rice in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Walt Unks/AP Show More Show Less
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Senior Alondes Williams scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Wake Forest breezed to a 77-59 victory over William & Mary in a season opener on Wednesday night.
Jake LaRavia added 13 points and four steals for the Demon Deacons, who led 46-18 at halftime. LaRavia knocked down 6 of his 9 shots as Wake Forest shot 51.7% (31 of 60).