Williams scores 19; Thunder win rematch with Rockets 104-87 CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 11:24 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kenrich Williams scored 19 points Wednesday night, and the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back from a 30-point loss to Houston two days earlier and beat the Rockets 104-87.
Darius Bazley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Al Horford scored 17 points and Hamidou Diallo added 16 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City had allowed 147 and 136 points in its previous two games — both losses. On Wednesday, the Thunder allowed a season-low point total.