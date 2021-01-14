Williams double-double helps Purdue defeat Indiana 81-69 Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 10:31 p.m.
1 of16 Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) shoots against Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Race Thompson (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 Indiana plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. (2) and Indiana's Jerome Hunter (21) battle for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 Purdue's Zach Edey (15) shoots over Indiana's Race Thompson (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) goes to the basket against Indiana's Jerome Hunter (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 Purdue coach Matt Painter watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 Purdue's Brandon Newman (5) is fouled by Indiana's Al Durham (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 Indiana's Khristian Lander (4) is defended by Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 Indiana coach Archie Miller shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) dives for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington Ind. Purdue won 81-69. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots over Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Purdue won 81-69. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) passes the ball away from Indiana's Race Thompson (25) and Trey Galloway (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Purdue won 81-69. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) celebrates with Brandon Newman (5) after Williams hit a shot and was fouled during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington Ind. Purdue won 81-69. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 Indiana's Armaan Franklin (2) puts up a shot against Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington Ind. Purdue won 81-69. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 Indiana's Race Thompson shoots next to Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Purdue won 81-69. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 Purdue's Brandon Newman reacts after Purdue defeated Indiana, 81-69, in an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Bloomington Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, Eric Hunter Jr. knocked down timely 3-pointers and Purdue defeated Indiana 81-69 Thursday night.
The Boilermakers (9-5. 4-3 Big Ten Conference) were 11 of 17 from beyond the arc, Hunter leading the way with three, Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Brandon Newman each adding a pair. The Hoosiers were just 3 of 18 from distance.