William & Mary 69, Northeastern 66

Doherty 4-8 0-0 8, Stucke 7-13 0-2 18, King 4-7 0-0 9, Telfort 2-7 1-1 5, Troutman 1-2 1-3 3, Pridgen 6-10 0-0 14, Cormier 4-6 1-1 9, Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, McClintock 0-1 0-0 0, Metcalf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 3-7 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason