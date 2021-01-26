Wiggins takes it to Timberwolves; Warriors win 130-108 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 12:52 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 36 points with seven 3-pointers, Andrew Wiggins took it to his old Timberwolves team for 23 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Minnesota 130-108 on Monday night after coach Steve Kerr shook up his starting five.
Playing the Timberwolves for the first time since his trade last February, Wiggins showed a steadiness that was missing at times when he played in Minneapolis. He drove the lane for pull-up jumpers, dunked, hit from long range, made three steals, blocked three shots and grabbed all six of his rebounds on the offensive glass.