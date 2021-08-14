Whitecaps play 5th consecutive draw, tie Earthquakes 0-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Crépeau had his third shutout in 13 starts this season and the Vancouver Whitecaps tied the San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 on Friday night.

Vancouver (3-7-8) has played five consecutive draws — the longest stretch in the MLS since the Chicago Fire tied six straight in 2014. San Jose (5-7-7) extended its league-best unbeaten run to eight matches — with just two wins.