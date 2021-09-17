Wheeler, Phillies hold off Mets 4-3 to boost playoff hopes

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Wheeler limited the damage in a short but effective outing against his old team, Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking homer and the Philadelphia Phillies held off the New York Mets 4-3 Friday night in a showdown between teams clinging to postseason aspirations.
The Phillies started the day 2 1/2 games behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card, with San Diego and Cincinnati also in the way. They were three games behind NL East-leading Atlanta, with the Mets another 2 1/2 games back of that.