Foran lost to Weston, 34-20, in a CT Football Alliance game on Friday.

Weston took a 14-0 lead after one period and led 27-13 at the half. Each team had a score in the third period.

Jack Cushman threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to James Cobaine and Dylan Haig made the conversion kick to put Foran on the board.

Matt Miller scooped and scored on a blocked punt by Brandon Payne before the half.

AJ Edmond ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the third period. Haig kicked the PAT.

Cushman finished 20 for 34 passing for 235 yards.

Joe Gaetano had seven catches for 85 yards.

Edmond rushed for 111 yards.

Cobaine had four catches for 56 yards.

Foran (2-5) will visit East Haven (1-4) on Friday at 7.