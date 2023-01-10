West Virginia 77, TCU 45

Cravens 1-3 1-2 3, Ibeh 4-10 5-6 13, Godfrey 4-10 1-2 9, Makolo 1-7 0-3 2, Taiwo 2-11 1-2 5, Goetz 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Roberson 1-2 0-2 2, Fisher 1-2 0-0 2, Manumaleuga 1-4 0-0 3, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 1-4 1, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, White 1-4 1-2 3, Totals 17-55 10-23 45
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason