West Virginia 74, No. 18 Baylor 65

Bickle 4-7 2-4 11, Andrews 10-23 0-0 24, Asberry 1-12 0-0 3, Littlepage-Buggs 5-7 4-4 14, Owens 1-6 2-2 4, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Blackwell 1-3 0-0 2, Ferreira 0-1 0-0 0, Fontleroy 2-5 2-2 7, Van Gytenbeek 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 24-66 10-12 65
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason