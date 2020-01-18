West Haven tips Law

WEST HAVEN — Ty Sullivan knows full well the importance of his West Haven High boys’ basketball team faring well in this stretch of games.

With a loss to Amistad in its rear-view mirror, and games next week against SCC contenders Hamden and Notre Dame-West Haven, the focus Friday night was on Law, and a victory was much in need for the Westies’ program.

West Haven got the victory it needed, defeating Law 58-43 at home.

Said Sullivan: “It was almost a make-or-break game after the last two, Amistad and Hall. I don’t believe we deserved to win that game (at Hall, 63-61) and Amistad was another poor showing in front of our home crowd. But I’m proud of our guys, they showed some resilience tonight.”

The Westies (6-3) took the lead in the second quarter, took control in the third quarter, then spread out Law in the fourth and went to work to finish the Lawmen off.

“A couple of our guys gave maximum-effort, but that’s not enough for us,” Law coach Jamie Anderson said. “We need eight or nine guys to give us maximum effort every time they are on the floor.”

As Duncanson noted, Law won the first matchup between the two SCC schools 55-52 back in the season opener on Dec. 21. As Anderson noted, “We caught them at the right time (back in December).”

Antonio Brown led Law with 12 points while Noah Tutlis added 10. West Haven was able to bottle up everyone else, including senior guard Diontae Eady, who finished with four points.

Eady sat out the first quarter for what Anderson called “a violation of team policy.” Eady started the second quarter, but he struggled to get into the flow and took some turns on the bench the rest of the way.

“When the bell rings, you have to be ready to go. We didn’t have that from every guy,” Anderson said. “I couldn’t put my finger on why they weren’t.”

Law dominated the first quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 14-4 lead. Law (6-3) expanded the lead to 17-4 early in the second quarter — then West Haven began its rally. All told, it was a 21-2 run for the Westies, establishing a 25-19 lead.

The Westies got up by 10 at one point in the third quarter, then into double digits for good early in the fourth after spreading out Law. Duncanson had seven points and a pair of assists in the final quarter. Shea Sheffield and Laron Holmes scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Westies.

