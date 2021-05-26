Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Central Valley 81, University 61 Ferris 64, Mead 62 Freeman 57, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44 Gonzaga Prep 70, Lewis and Clark 33 Mt. Spokane 88, Cheney 26 Newport 48, Riverside 45 Orcas Island 60, Concrete 25 Pullman 65, Othello 29 West Valley (Spokane) 58, East Valley (Spokane) 56 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Garfield 74, Cleveland 25 South Kitsap 52, Curtis 27 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ More for youSportsCurrent, former CT high school athletes appeal dismissal...By Michael FornabaioSportsUConn announces starting times for home football gamesBy Paul Doyle