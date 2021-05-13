Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bainbridge 59, Kingston 39 Black Hills 76, Aberdeen 51 Central Kitsap 62, North Mason 34 Curtis 73, South Kitsap 48 Hanford 77, Hermiston, Ore. 38 Kennewick 80, Southridge 47 Liberty Christian 86, Touchet 29 Naselle 74, Taholah 37 North Beach 67, Raymond 45 Onalaska 55, South Bend 25 Port Angeles 62, Sequim 22 Ridgefield 71, Seton Catholic 48 Rochester 78, Shelton 55 Seattle Prep 56, Blanchet 43 Tumwater 76, Centralia 44 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Adna 65, Morton/White Pass 23 Hanford 55, Hermiston, Ore. 53 Kennewick 55, Southridge 36 King's Way Christian School 54, Goldendale 40 Neah Bay 60, Chimacum 32 South Kitsap 64, Curtis 47 More for youSportsUConn legend and WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart signs with...By Doug BonjourSportsBoys Lacrosse Games to Watch for Week 5By Michael Fornabaio Stanwood 74, Marysville-Pilchuck 17 Toledo 50, Onalaska 24 Tumwater 61, Centralia 22 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/