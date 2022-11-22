Weber St. 77, Abilene Christian 67

Simmons 1-4 1-2 3, Allen 3-3 0-0 7, Cameron 6-10 0-1 13, Daniels 1-6 1-2 3, Madden 5-7 0-0 13, Steele 5-8 2-2 16, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Pleasant 1-5 1-2 3, Dibba 3-6 1-2 7, Bettiol 0-1 0-0 0, Seat 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-53 6-11 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason