Weber St. 74, Cal Poly 45

Jones 5-9 2-2 13, Koehler 4-4 0-0 10, Tew 2-4 1-2 5, Dinwiddie 1-4 1-2 4, Verplancken 6-8 0-0 15, Cunningham 3-7 0-0 8, Tamba 1-3 0-0 2, Ballard 5-8 2-2 14, Porter 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, Rouzan 0-1 3-4 3, Louden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 9-12 74.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason