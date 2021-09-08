Webb, Yastrzemski, Duggar power Giants past Rockies 12-3 DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press Sep. 8, 2021
DENVER (AP) — Logan Webb pitched effectively for seven innings, Mike Yastrzemski homered and Steve Duggar had two triples among his three hits as the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 12-3 Tuesday night.
Brandon Crawford added three hits and an RBI. All of Duggar’s hits went for extra bases and he drove in three runs. Yastrzemski added a run-scoring single in the ninth, finishing with three RBIs and helping San Francisco to its fifth win in six games.
