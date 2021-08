Ted S. Warren/AP

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said Thursday that he intends to follow a new state mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all those working at the state’s colleges and universities, including coaches.

Rolovich had said previously that he was not going to get the vaccine for personal reasons and did not explicitly say Thursday that he would receive a shot. “I’m just going to follow his mandate,” he said.