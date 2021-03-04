Washington women beat Colorado 68-54 in Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Tameiya Sadler had 18 points and a season-high eight assists, Ashley Van Dyke also scored 18 points, and the No. 11 seed Washington women beat Colorado 68-54 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

Quay Miller and Alexis Griggsby added 11 points apiece for Washington (7-13). The Huskies made 25 of 46 (54.3%) overall and shot a season-high 55% (11 of 20) from 3-point range.