https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-15463711.php
Washington Wizards Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|57
|36.0
|593-1303
|.455
|170-481
|385-457
|.842
|1741
|30.5
|Bertans
|54
|29.3
|265-610
|.434
|200-472
|104-122
|.852
|834
|15.4
|Hachimura
|45
|30.0
|234-500
|.468
|21-75
|106-129
|.822
|595
|13.2
|Bryant
|42
|24.5
|217-368
|.590
|30-72
|75-103
|.728
|539
|12.8
|McRae
|29
|22.6
|133-317
|.420
|40-106
|64-83
|.771
|370
|12.8
|Thomas
|40
|23.1
|174-426
|.408
|78-189
|62-76
|.816
|488
|12.2
|Napier
|19
|24.7
|71-167
|.425
|28-79
|52-63
|.825
|222
|11.7
|Smith
|64
|26.2
|285-638
|.447
|59-163
|53-76
|.697
|682
|10.7
|Brown
|65
|25.4
|254-561
|.453
|53-158
|97-126
|.770
|658
|10.1
|Wagner
|41
|18.7
|137-247
|.555
|24-72
|68-84
|.810
|366
|8.9
|Je.Robinson
|17
|22.9
|52-130
|.400
|21-62
|22-28
|.786
|147
|8.6
|Grant
|2
|13.0
|6-7
|.857
|2-3
|1-1
|1.000
|15
|7.5
|Mahinmi
|38
|21.3
|104-210
|.495
|5-26
|70-113
|.619
|283
|7.4
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Pasecniks
|26
|16.0
|57-107
|.533
|0-2
|32-54
|.593
|146
|5.6
|Mathews
|18
|12.6
|24-56
|.429
|19-46
|31-34
|.912
|98
|5.4
|Bonga
|62
|18.3
|105-205
|.512
|23-61
|60-74
|.811
|293
|4.7
|Payton II
|29
|14.9
|48-116
|.414
|13-46
|4-8
|.500
|113
|3.9
|Schofield
|30
|10.7
|32-81
|.395
|16-50
|9-13
|.692
|89
|3.0
|Williams
|12
|12.3
|16-25
|.640
|0-2
|4-7
|.571
|36
|3.0
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Ju.Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|TEAM
|68
|241.1
|2841-6179
|.460
|823-2221
|1314-1671
|.786
|7819
|115.0
|OPPONENTS
|68
|241.1
|2940-6016
|.489
|840-2239
|1399-1800
|.777
|8119
|119.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|52
|190
|242
|4.2
|347
|6.1
|126
|1
|71
|194
|23
|Bertans
|35
|210
|245
|4.5
|92
|1.7
|139
|0
|37
|59
|33
|Hachimura
|71
|204
|275
|6.1
|83
|1.8
|99
|0
|37
|49
|8
|Bryant
|86
|215
|301
|7.2
|79
|1.9
|96
|0
|19
|49
|42
|McRae
|17
|87
|104
|3.6
|82
|2.8
|61
|0
|19
|38
|15
|Thomas
|11
|57
|68
|1.7
|146
|3.7
|77
|2
|13
|77
|6
|Napier
|9
|36
|45
|2.4
|75
|3.9
|39
|0
|29
|50
|4
|Smith
|28
|176
|204
|3.2
|307
|4.8
|94
|0
|53
|84
|27
|Brown
|69
|282
|351
|5.4
|163
|2.5
|122
|0
|78
|72
|6
|Wagner
|54
|149
|203
|5.0
|51
|1.2
|143
|1
|26
|62
|19
|Je.Robinson
|7
|51
|58
|3.4
|27
|1.6
|43
|0
|13
|13
|7
|Grant
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mahinmi
|78
|140
|218
|5.7
|49
|1.3
|114
|0
|31
|45
|44
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Pasecniks
|39
|62
|101
|3.9
|17
|.7
|71
|0
|8
|23
|12
|Mathews
|6
|18
|24
|1.3
|10
|.6
|32
|0
|8
|8
|1
|Bonga
|64
|142
|206
|3.3
|66
|1.1
|145
|0
|42
|48
|21
|Payton II
|26
|54
|80
|2.8
|48
|1.7
|54
|0
|33
|20
|7
|Schofield
|6
|33
|39
|1.3
|15
|.5
|45
|0
|8
|7
|3
|Williams
|16
|29
|45
|3.8
|6
|.5
|13
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Ju.Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|TEAM
|680
|2163
|2843
|41.8
|1712
|25.2
|1547
|4
|546
|959
|293
|OPPONENTS
|712
|2421
|3133
|46.1
|1717
|25.3
|1519
|3
|513
|1097
|345
View Comments