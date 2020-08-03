Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 57 36.0 593-1303 .455 170-481 385-457 .842 1741 30.5
Bertans 54 29.3 265-610 .434 200-472 104-122 .852 834 15.4
Hachimura 43 29.7 228-477 .478 20-73 102-122 .836 578 13.4
McRae 29 22.6 133-317 .420 40-106 64-83 .771 370 12.8
Bryant 40 24.3 200-339 .590 27-64 73-100 .730 500 12.5
Thomas 40 23.1 174-426 .408 78-189 62-76 .816 488 12.2
Napier 17 25.3 62-152 .408 26-74 47-57 .825 197 11.6
Smith 62 26.2 275-611 .450 57-157 51-74 .689 658 10.6
Brown 63 25.1 243-534 .455 51-151 94-123 .764 631 10.0
Wagner 39 18.7 133-233 .571 23-68 67-82 .817 356 9.1
Grant 2 13.0 6-7 .857 2-3 1-1 1.000 15 7.5
Je.Robinson 15 22.1 40-101 .396 17-48 14-16 .875 111 7.4
Mahinmi 38 21.3 104-210 .495 5-26 70-113 .619 283 7.4
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Pasecniks 25 16.4 57-107 .533 0-2 32-54 .593 146 5.8
Mathews 18 12.6 24-56 .429 19-46 31-34 .912 98 5.4
Bonga 60 17.9 99-194 .510 22-58 59-72 .819 279 4.7
Payton II 29 14.9 48-116 .414 13-46 4-8 .500 113 3.9
Schofield 28 10.6 30-77 .390 14-48 9-13 .692 83 3.0
Williams 12 12.3 16-25 .640 0-2 4-7 .571 36 3.0
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Ju.Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
TEAM 66 241.1 2764-6000 .461 805-2170 1288-1634 .788 7621 115.5
OPPONENTS 66 241.1 2858-5842 .489 822-2184 1363-1755 .777 7901 119.7

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 52 190 242 4.2 347 6.1 126 1 71 194 23
Bertans 35 210 245 4.5 92 1.7 139 0 37 59 33
Hachimura 67 193 260 6.0 75 1.7 94 0 36 48 8
McRae 17 87 104 3.6 82 2.8 61 0 19 38 15
Bryant 78 202 280 7.0 77 1.9 91 0 17 49 35
Thomas 11 57 68 1.7 146 3.7 77 2 13 77 6
Napier 9 33 42 2.5 71 4.2 35 0 28 43 3
Smith 28 169 197 3.2 297 4.8 91 0 53 80 26
Brown 67 269 336 5.3 151 2.4 117 0 78 65 6
Wagner 52 143 195 5.0 49 1.3 138 1 23 57 17
Grant 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 6 0 0 0 1
Je.Robinson 6 46 52 3.5 22 1.5 34 0 10 12 6
Mahinmi 78 140 218 5.7 49 1.3 114 0 31 45 44
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Pasecniks 39 60 99 4.0 17 .7 67 0 8 23 12
Mathews 6 18 24 1.3 10 .6 32 0 8 8 1
Bonga 63 130 193 3.2 63 1.1 142 0 38 45 21
Payton II 26 54 80 2.8 48 1.7 54 0 33 20 7
Schofield 6 30 36 1.3 14 .5 43 0 8 7 3
Williams 16 29 45 3.8 6 .5 13 0 1 4 7
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Ju.Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
TEAM 662 2088 2750 41.7 1665 25.2 1502 4 532 931 281
OPPONENTS 697 2350 3047 46.2 1670 25.3 1483 3 496 1073 330