Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|57
|36.0
|593-1303
|.455
|170-481
|385-457
|.842
|1741
|30.5
|Bertans
|54
|29.3
|265-610
|.434
|200-472
|104-122
|.852
|834
|15.4
|Hachimura
|43
|29.7
|228-477
|.478
|20-73
|102-122
|.836
|578
|13.4
|McRae
|29
|22.6
|133-317
|.420
|40-106
|64-83
|.771
|370
|12.8
|Bryant
|40
|24.3
|200-339
|.590
|27-64
|73-100
|.730
|500
|12.5
|Thomas
|40
|23.1
|174-426
|.408
|78-189
|62-76
|.816
|488
|12.2
|Napier
|17
|25.3
|62-152
|.408
|26-74
|47-57
|.825
|197
|11.6
|Smith
|62
|26.2
|275-611
|.450
|57-157
|51-74
|.689
|658
|10.6
|Brown
|63
|25.1
|243-534
|.455
|51-151
|94-123
|.764
|631
|10.0
|Wagner
|39
|18.7
|133-233
|.571
|23-68
|67-82
|.817
|356
|9.1
|Grant
|2
|13.0
|6-7
|.857
|2-3
|1-1
|1.000
|15
|7.5
|Je.Robinson
|15
|22.1
|40-101
|.396
|17-48
|14-16
|.875
|111
|7.4
|Mahinmi
|38
|21.3
|104-210
|.495
|5-26
|70-113
|.619
|283
|7.4
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Pasecniks
|25
|16.4
|57-107
|.533
|0-2
|32-54
|.593
|146
|5.8
|Mathews
|18
|12.6
|24-56
|.429
|19-46
|31-34
|.912
|98
|5.4
|Bonga
|60
|17.9
|99-194
|.510
|22-58
|59-72
|.819
|279
|4.7
|Payton II
|29
|14.9
|48-116
|.414
|13-46
|4-8
|.500
|113
|3.9
|Schofield
|28
|10.6
|30-77
|.390
|14-48
|9-13
|.692
|83
|3.0
|Williams
|12
|12.3
|16-25
|.640
|0-2
|4-7
|.571
|36
|3.0
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Ju.Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|TEAM
|66
|241.1
|2764-6000
|.461
|805-2170
|1288-1634
|.788
|7621
|115.5
|OPPONENTS
|66
|241.1
|2858-5842
|.489
|822-2184
|1363-1755
|.777
|7901
|119.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|52
|190
|242
|4.2
|347
|6.1
|126
|1
|71
|194
|23
|Bertans
|35
|210
|245
|4.5
|92
|1.7
|139
|0
|37
|59
|33
|Hachimura
|67
|193
|260
|6.0
|75
|1.7
|94
|0
|36
|48
|8
|McRae
|17
|87
|104
|3.6
|82
|2.8
|61
|0
|19
|38
|15
|Bryant
|78
|202
|280
|7.0
|77
|1.9
|91
|0
|17
|49
|35
|Thomas
|11
|57
|68
|1.7
|146
|3.7
|77
|2
|13
|77
|6
|Napier
|9
|33
|42
|2.5
|71
|4.2
|35
|0
|28
|43
|3
|Smith
|28
|169
|197
|3.2
|297
|4.8
|91
|0
|53
|80
|26
|Brown
|67
|269
|336
|5.3
|151
|2.4
|117
|0
|78
|65
|6
|Wagner
|52
|143
|195
|5.0
|49
|1.3
|138
|1
|23
|57
|17
|Grant
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Je.Robinson
|6
|46
|52
|3.5
|22
|1.5
|34
|0
|10
|12
|6
|Mahinmi
|78
|140
|218
|5.7
|49
|1.3
|114
|0
|31
|45
|44
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Pasecniks
|39
|60
|99
|4.0
|17
|.7
|67
|0
|8
|23
|12
|Mathews
|6
|18
|24
|1.3
|10
|.6
|32
|0
|8
|8
|1
|Bonga
|63
|130
|193
|3.2
|63
|1.1
|142
|0
|38
|45
|21
|Payton II
|26
|54
|80
|2.8
|48
|1.7
|54
|0
|33
|20
|7
|Schofield
|6
|30
|36
|1.3
|14
|.5
|43
|0
|8
|7
|3
|Williams
|16
|29
|45
|3.8
|6
|.5
|13
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Ju.Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|TEAM
|662
|2088
|2750
|41.7
|1665
|25.2
|1502
|4
|532
|931
|281
|OPPONENTS
|697
|2350
|3047
|46.2
|1670
|25.3
|1483
|3
|496
|1073
|330
