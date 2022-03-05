Washington State hits 16 3-pointers in 94-74 win over Oregon
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Noah Williams scored 19 points and Washington State made 16 3-pointers in a 94-74 victory over Oregon on Saturday, creating a logjam in the battle for fourth and fifth places in the Pac-12 Conference.
The Cougars blew through the first half, making nine 3-pointers and taking a 46-32 lead at the break. They finished 16 of 34 from 3-point distance. Williams made 3 of 5 from deep but the hottest Cougar was Tyrell Roberts who was 5 of 7 for 15 points.