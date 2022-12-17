Washington St. 83, Jackson St. 56

Hickmon 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 2-12 8-8 12, Boler 5-11 1-1 15, Covington 3-11 0-0 7, Luckett 5-9 4-4 14, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-3 1-6 3, Breland 0-1 0-0 0, Martino 2-9 0-0 5, Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-4 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-63 14-19 56
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason