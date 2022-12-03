Washington St. 77, Montana 57

Burton-Oliver 5-7 1-2 13, Gfeller 6-11 0-0 17, Fatkin 2-6 1-2 5, Huard 0-0 0-0 0, Marxen 2-11 0-0 5, Bartsch 0-1 0-0 0, Pirog 0-1 0-0 0, Konig 2-6 2-2 6, Stump 4-7 0-0 9, Tsineke 1-2 0-0 2, Kiefer 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 4-6 57
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason