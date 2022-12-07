Washington St. 68, N. Kentucky 47

Brandon 1-1 0-0 2, Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Rhodes 2-7 2-2 6, Vinson 2-8 0-0 4, Warrick 3-9 3-6 10, Faulkner 5-8 0-0 11, Robinson 2-3 2-4 7, Zorgvol 3-4 0-0 6, Pivorius 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Sumler 0-0 1-1 1, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-42 8-13 47.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason