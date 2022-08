Nationals third. CJ Abrams strikes out swinging. Lane Thomas flies out to left center field to Wil Myers. Ildemaro Vargas homers to right field. Cesar Hernandez lines out to right center field to Juan Soto.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 1, Padres 0.

Padres fourth. Juan Soto grounds out to shallow right field, Cesar Hernandez to Luke Voit. Manny Machado homers to center field. Brandon Drury grounds out to shortstop, CJ Abrams to Luke Voit. Josh Bell strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 1, Padres 1.

Nationals ninth. Cesar Hernandez singles to center field. Joey Meneses pops out to shallow right field to Jake Cronenworth. Alex Call singles to center field. Cesar Hernandez to second. Luke Voit hit by pitch. Alex Call to second. Cesar Hernandez to third. Nelson Cruz walks. Luke Voit to second. Alex Call to third. Cesar Hernandez scores. Keibert Ruiz out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Wil Myers. Alex Call scores. CJ Abrams singles to shallow infield. Nelson Cruz to second. Victor Robles to third. Lane Thomas lines out to left center field to Wil Myers.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Nationals 3, Padres 1.