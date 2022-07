Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Rhys Hoskins pops out to first base to Josh Bell. Nick Castellanos flies out to left field to Yadiel Hernandez. Darick Hall strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Nationals 0.

Phillies third. Matt Vierling grounds out to shallow infield, Paolo Espino to Josh Bell. Mickey Moniak flies out to shallow left field to Yadiel Hernandez. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2, Nationals 0.

Phillies fourth. Nick Castellanos doubles to deep right center field. Darick Hall doubles to deep center field. Nick Castellanos to third. J.T. Realmuto out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Victor Robles. Darick Hall to third. Nick Castellanos scores. Alec Bohm singles to left field. Darick Hall scores. Bryson Stott singles to left field. Alec Bohm to second. Matt Vierling walks. Bryson Stott to second. Alec Bohm to third. Mickey Moniak strikes out swinging. Kyle Schwarber strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Phillies 4, Nationals 0.

Phillies fifth. Rhys Hoskins flies out to shallow right field to Lane Thomas. Nick Castellanos flies out to shallow center field to Victor Robles. Darick Hall singles to right field. J.T. Realmuto homers to right field. Darick Hall scores. Alec Bohm flies out to right field to Lane Thomas.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 6, Nationals 0.

Phillies sixth. Bryson Stott walks. Matt Vierling singles to left field. Bryson Stott to second. Mickey Moniak grounds out to first base to Josh Bell. Matt Vierling to second. Bryson Stott to third. Kyle Schwarber is intentionally walked. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging. Nick Castellanos singles to shallow right field. Kyle Schwarber to third. Matt Vierling scores. Bryson Stott scores. Darick Hall singles to third base. Nick Castellanos to second. Kyle Schwarber scores. J.T. Realmuto walks. Darick Hall to second. Nick Castellanos to third. Alec Bohm singles to center field. J.T. Realmuto to third. Darick Hall scores. Nick Castellanos scores. Bryson Stott grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Josh Bell.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 11, Nationals 0.