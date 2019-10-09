Washington Football Prep Poll

Class 4A 1. Lake Stevens (12) 5-0 120 2. Woodinville 5-0 102 3. Kennedy Catholic 5-0 91 4. Camas 5-0 82 5. Graham-Kapowsin 5-0 78 6. Puyallup 4-1 57 7. Chiawana 4-1 31 8. Central Valley 4-1 29 9. Union 3-2 28 10. Eastlake 4-1 21

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 3A 1. Eastside Catholic (11) 5-0 119 2. O'Dea (1) 5-0 109 3. Lakes 4-0 90 4. Lincoln 3-2 80 5. Mt. Spokane 4-1 60 6. Mountain View 4-1 52 7. Bellevue 3-2 51 8. Bethel 3-2 39 9. Prairie 5-0 16 10. Kamiakin 4-1 12

Others receiving 6 or more points: Marysville-Pilchuck 9. Kennewick 8. Peninsula 7.

___

Class 2A 1. Tumwater (13) 5-0 130 2. Lynden 4-1 117 3. Archbishop Murphy 4-1 101 4. Hockinson 4-1 91 5. Steilacoom 3-2 74 6. Liberty (Issaquah) 5-0 66 7. W. F. West 5-0 54 8. Fife 4-1 22 9. Clarkston 4-1 16 10. Lakewood 4-1 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: West Valley (Spokane) 11. Franklin Pierce 8.

___

Class 1A 1. Royal (7) 5-0 115 2. Mount Baker (5) 5-0 112 3. Zillah 5-0 92 4. La Salle 5-0 75 5. Lynden Christian 4-1 68 6. Deer Park 5-0 51 7. Cascade Christian 4-0 47 8. LaCenter 5-0 41 9. Montesano 5-0 31 10. Colville 3-2 16

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 2B 1. Napavine (12) 5-0 120 2. Onalaska 5-0 108 3. Tri-Cities Prep 5-0 85 (tie) Kalama 3-2 85 5. Lake Roosevelt 5-0 66 6. Asotin 4-0 58 7. Adna 3-2 45 8. Toledo 3-2 35 9. Colfax 4-1 32 10. Liberty (Spangle) 4-1 10

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

___

Class 1B 1. Odessa (10) 5-0 100 2. Almira Coulee-Hartline 5-0 89 3. Naselle 5-0 72 4. Entiat 5-1 62 5. Neah Bay 4-1 31

Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 20. Lummi 18. Quilcene 8.

___